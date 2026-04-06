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U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani, left, presents David Steinmetz, Arizona Industries for the Blind public relations manager, center, and Chris LaFollette, AIB president, a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition during the AbilityOne Base Supply Center 30th Anniversary Ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 6, 2026. The recognition honored AIB for its continued support of the AbilityOne Program and service to DM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)