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Soraya Correa, National Industries for the Blind president, right, presents U.S. Air Force Col. Jose Cabrera, 355th Wing commander, left, a coin of recognition during the AbilityOne Base Supply Center 30th Anniversary Ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 6, 2026. The coining recognized Cabrera’s support of the AbilityOne Program and its mission to create employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)