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    AbilityOne Base Supply Center 30th Anniversary Ceremony [Image 6 of 7]

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    AbilityOne Base Supply Center 30th Anniversary Ceremony

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd 

    355th Wing

    Soraya Correa, National Industries for the Blind president, right, presents U.S. Air Force Col. Jose Cabrera, 355th Wing commander, left, a coin of recognition during the AbilityOne Base Supply Center 30th Anniversary Ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 6, 2026. The coining recognized Cabrera’s support of the AbilityOne Program and its mission to create employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 18:36
    Photo ID: 9600547
    VIRIN: 260405-F-NX073-1280
    Resolution: 4598x3059
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, AbilityOne Base Supply Center 30th Anniversary Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AbilityOne Base Supply Center 30th Anniversary Ceremony
    AbilityOne Base Supply Center 30th Anniversary Ceremony
    AbilityOne Base Supply Center 30th Anniversary Ceremony
    AbilityOne Base Supply Center 30th Anniversary Ceremony
    AbilityOne Base Supply Center 30th Anniversary Ceremony
    AbilityOne Base Supply Center 30th Anniversary Ceremony
    AbilityOne Base Supply Center 30th Anniversary Ceremony

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