U.S. Air Force Col. Jose Cabrera, 355th Wing commander, speaks during the AbilityOne Base Supply Center 30th Anniversary Ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 6, 2026. Cabrera highlighted the impact of the BSC in supporting DM’s operational needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 18:36
|Photo ID:
|9600545
|VIRIN:
|260405-F-NX073-1229
|Resolution:
|4440x2954
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AbilityOne Base Supply Center 30th Anniversary Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.