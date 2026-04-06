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U.S. Air Force Col. Jose Cabrera, 355th Wing commander, speaks during the AbilityOne Base Supply Center 30th Anniversary Ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 6, 2026. Cabrera highlighted the impact of the BSC in supporting DM’s operational needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)