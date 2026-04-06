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Soraya Correa, National Industries for the Blind president, speaks during the AbilityOne Base Supply Center 30th Anniversary Ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 6, 2026. The ceremony commemorated three decades of partnership supporting mission readiness and employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)