U.S. Air Force Col. Jose Cabrera, 355th Wing commander, speaks during the AbilityOne Base Supply Center 30th Anniversary Ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 6, 2026. The event recognized the long-standing collaboration between DM and AbilityOne workers who provide essential supplies and services to DM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 18:36
|Photo ID:
|9600546
|VIRIN:
|260405-F-NX073-1245
|Resolution:
|5826x3876
|Size:
|987.79 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AbilityOne Base Supply Center 30th Anniversary Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.