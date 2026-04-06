Chris LaFollette, Arizona Industries for the Blind president, speaks on the importance of the Base Supply Center during the AbilityOne BSC 30th Anniversary Ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 6, 2026. LaFollette emphasized the BSC’s role in providing employment opportunities while supporting mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 18:36
|Photo ID:
|9600543
|VIRIN:
|260405-F-NX073-1009
|Resolution:
|5977x3977
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AbilityOne Base Supply Center 30th Anniversary Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.