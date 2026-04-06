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    AbilityOne Base Supply Center 30th Anniversary Ceremony [Image 2 of 7]

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    AbilityOne Base Supply Center 30th Anniversary Ceremony

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd 

    355th Wing

    Chris LaFollette, Arizona Industries for the Blind president, speaks on the importance of the Base Supply Center during the AbilityOne BSC 30th Anniversary Ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 6, 2026. LaFollette emphasized the BSC’s role in providing employment opportunities while supporting mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 18:36
    Photo ID: 9600543
    VIRIN: 260405-F-NX073-1009
    Resolution: 5977x3977
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, AbilityOne Base Supply Center 30th Anniversary Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AbilityOne Base Supply Center 30th Anniversary Ceremony
    AbilityOne Base Supply Center 30th Anniversary Ceremony
    AbilityOne Base Supply Center 30th Anniversary Ceremony
    AbilityOne Base Supply Center 30th Anniversary Ceremony
    AbilityOne Base Supply Center 30th Anniversary Ceremony
    AbilityOne Base Supply Center 30th Anniversary Ceremony
    AbilityOne Base Supply Center 30th Anniversary Ceremony

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