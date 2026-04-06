AbilityOne Base Supply Center 30th Anniversary Ceremony

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Chris LaFollette, Arizona Industries for the Blind president, speaks on the importance of the Base Supply Center during the AbilityOne BSC 30th Anniversary Ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 6, 2026. LaFollette emphasized the BSC’s role in providing employment opportunities while supporting mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)