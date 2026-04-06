AbilityOne Base Supply Center 30th Anniversary Ceremony attendees pose for a photo at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 6, 2026. The event brought together community leaders, service members and program partners to celebrate the BSC’s 30 years of service to the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 18:36
|Photo ID:
|9600542
|VIRIN:
|260405-F-NX073-1003
|Resolution:
|4490x2987
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AbilityOne Base Supply Center 30th Anniversary Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.