New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Justin Jablanski, a construction engineering supervisor and combat engineer with Alpha Company, 152nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, participates in marksmanship lanes during the New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026, at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., Mar. 25, 2026. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Kelly Smith)