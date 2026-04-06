Date Taken: 03.25.2026 Date Posted: 04.06.2026 16:38 Photo ID: 9600377 VIRIN: 260325-A-ME421-3030 Resolution: 4953x3302 Size: 4.54 MB Location: CORTLANDT MANOR, NEW YORK, US

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This work, New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three [Image 56 of 56], by SGT Kelly Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.