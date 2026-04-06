(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three [Image 26 of 56]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three

    CORTLANDT MANOR, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Kelly Smith 

    New York National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. Andrew Choi, a network communication systems specialist with Bravo Company “Bravehearts”, 101st Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 369th Division Sustainment Brigade pulls a casualty on a stretcher during the New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026, at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., Mar. 25, 2026. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Kelly Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 16:38
    Photo ID: 9600377
    VIRIN: 260325-A-ME421-3030
    Resolution: 4953x3302
    Size: 4.54 MB
    Location: CORTLANDT MANOR, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three [Image 56 of 56], by SGT Kelly Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior
    42nd Infantry Division
    Recruiting and Retention
    NYNG
    53rd Troop Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery