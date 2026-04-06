U.S. Army Sgt. Andrew Choi, a network communication systems specialist with Bravo Company “Bravehearts”, 101st Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 369th Division Sustainment Brigade pulls a casualty on a stretcher during the New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026, at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., Mar. 25, 2026. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Kelly Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 16:38
|Photo ID:
|9600377
|VIRIN:
|260325-A-ME421-3030
|Resolution:
|4953x3302
|Size:
|4.54 MB
|Location:
|CORTLANDT MANOR, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three [Image 56 of 56], by SGT Kelly Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.