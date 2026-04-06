New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three

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U.S. Army Spc. Samuel Feiner, a CH-47 helicopter repairer with Bravo Company, 642nd Aviation Support Battalion, 42nd Combat Aviation Brigade, participates in a mystery event during the New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026, at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, New York, Mar. 25, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Maximilian Boudreaux)