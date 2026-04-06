U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Justin Jablanski, a construction engineer supervisor and combat engineer, with Alpha Company, 152nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, participates in a mystery event during the New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026, at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, New York, Mar. 25, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Maximilian Boudreaux)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 16:38
|Photo ID:
|9600372
|VIRIN:
|260325-Z-SP788-1822
|Resolution:
|6128x4085
|Size:
|4.84 MB
|Location:
|CORTLANDT MANOR, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three [Image 56 of 56], by SPC Maximillian Boudreaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Two 105th MP Company Soldiers win 2026 New York Army Guard Best Warrior Competition
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