New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three

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U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Roxanne Deliz, a supply sergeant with Bravo Company “Bravehearts”, 101st Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 369th Division Sustainment Brigade, alongside fellow soldiers are transported by helicopter during the New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026, at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., Mar. 25, 2026. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Kelly Smith)