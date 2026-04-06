U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Roxanne Deliz, a supply sergeant with Bravo Company “Bravehearts”, 101st Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 369th Division Sustainment Brigade, alongside fellow soldiers are transported by helicopter during the New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026, at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., Mar. 25, 2026. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Kelly Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 16:38
|Photo ID:
|9600373
|VIRIN:
|260325-A-ME421-9758
|Resolution:
|5411x3607
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|CORTLANDT MANOR, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three [Image 56 of 56], by SGT Kelly Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.