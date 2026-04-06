U.S. Army Spc. Jerry Remy, an infantryman with Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, participates in marksmanship lanes during the New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026, at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., Mar. 25, 2026. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Kelly Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 16:38
|Photo ID:
|9600375
|VIRIN:
|260325-A-ME421-8610
|Resolution:
|5148x3432
|Size:
|5.06 MB
|Location:
|CORTLANDT MANOR, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three [Image 56 of 56], by SGT Kelly Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.