New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three

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U.S. Army Spc. Jerry Remy, an infantryman with Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, participates in marksmanship lanes during the New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026, at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., Mar. 25, 2026. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Kelly Smith)