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    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three [Image 47 of 56]

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    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three

    CORTLANDT MANOR, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Photo by Spc. Maximillian Boudreaux 

    New York National Guard

    U.S. Army Spc Jerry Remy, an infantryman with the Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, participates in a mystery event during the New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026, at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, New York, Mar. 25, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Maximilian Boudreaux)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 16:38
    Photo ID: 9600370
    VIRIN: 260325-Z-SP788-1455
    Resolution: 6647x4431
    Size: 5.63 MB
    Location: CORTLANDT MANOR, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three [Image 56 of 56], by SPC Maximillian Boudreaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three
    New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three

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    TAGS

    Best Warrior
    42nd Infantry Division
    Recruiting and Retention
    NYNG
    53rd Troop Command

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