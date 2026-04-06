New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026 - Day Three

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U.S. Army Spc Jerry Remy, an infantryman with the Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, participates in a mystery event during the New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026, at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, New York, Mar. 25, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Maximilian Boudreaux)