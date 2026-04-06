Yorktown, Va. (April 1, 2026) Members of the Chief’s Mess onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown pose for a group photo at the installation’s Scudder Hall Galley prior to a cake cutting to commemorate the 133rd CPO Birthday. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 12:11
|Photo ID:
|9599891
|VIRIN:
|260401-N-TG517-2098
|Resolution:
|5297x3220
|Size:
|3.44 MB
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Weapons Station Yorktown Chiefs Celebrate 133 years of Deckplate Dominance [Image 19 of 19], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Weapons Station Yorktown Chiefs Commemorate 133 years of Deckplate Dominance
No keywords found.