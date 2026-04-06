Weapons Station Yorktown Chiefs Celebrate 133 years of Deckplate Dominance

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Yorktown, Va. (April 1, 2026) Master at Arms Chief Hanna Jackson and Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Teresa Duson, assigned respectively to the Security Department and Galley onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, prepare to raise the American flag as part of morning colors. Morning colors was observed on Wednesday, April 1st by members of the installation’s Chief’s Mess at the installation’s headquarters building to commemorate the 133rd CPO Birthday. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).