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    Weapons Station Yorktown Chiefs Celebrate 133 years of Deckplate Dominance [Image 12 of 19]

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    Weapons Station Yorktown Chiefs Celebrate 133 years of Deckplate Dominance

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2026

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (April 1, 2026) Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Teresa Duson, assigned to the Galley onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown provides some closing remarks at the conclusion of morning colors on Wednesday, April 1st. Morning colors was observed on Wednesday, April 1st by members of the installation’s Chief’s Mess at the installation’s headquarters building to commemorate the 133rd CPO Birthday. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 12:11
    Photo ID: 9599876
    VIRIN: 260401-N-TG517-5259
    Resolution: 4098x3146
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weapons Station Yorktown Chiefs Celebrate 133 years of Deckplate Dominance [Image 19 of 19], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Weapons Station Yorktown Chiefs Celebrate 133 years of Deckplate Dominance
    Weapons Station Yorktown Chiefs Celebrate 133 years of Deckplate Dominance
    Weapons Station Yorktown Chiefs Celebrate 133 years of Deckplate Dominance
    Weapons Station Yorktown Chiefs Celebrate 133 years of Deckplate Dominance
    Weapons Station Yorktown Chiefs Celebrate 133 years of Deckplate Dominance
    Weapons Station Yorktown Chiefs Celebrate 133 years of Deckplate Dominance
    Weapons Station Yorktown Chiefs Celebrate 133 years of Deckplate Dominance
    Weapons Station Yorktown Chiefs Celebrate 133 Years of Deckplate Dominance
    Weapons Station Yorktown Chiefs Celebrate 133 years of Deckplate Dominance
    Weapons Station Yorktown Chiefs Celebrate 133 years of Deckplate Dominance
    Weapons Station Yorktown Chiefs Celebrate 133 years of Deckplate Dominance
    Weapons Station Yorktown Chiefs Celebrate 133 years of Deckplate Dominance
    Weapons Station Yorktown Chiefs Celebrate 133 years of Deckplate Dominance
    Weapons Station Yorktown Chiefs Celebrate 133 Years of Deckplate Dominance
    Weapons Station Yorktown Chiefs Celebrate 133 years of Deckplate Dominance
    Weapons Station Yorktown Chiefs Celebrate 133 years of Deckplate Dominance
    Weapons Station Yorktown Chiefs Celebrate 133 Years of Deckplate Dominance
    Weapons Station Yorktown Chiefs Celebrate 133 years of Deckplate Dominance
    Weapons Station Yorktown Chiefs Celebrate 133 years of Deckplate Dominance

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    Weapons Station Yorktown Chiefs Commemorate 133 years of Deckplate Dominance

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    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, Chief Petty Officer, Chief Petty Officer Birthday, CPO

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