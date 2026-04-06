Weapons Station Yorktown Chiefs Celebrate 133 years of Deckplate Dominance

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Yorktown, Va. (April 1, 2026) Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Teresa Duson, assigned to the Galley onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown provides some closing remarks at the conclusion of morning colors on Wednesday, April 1st. Morning colors was observed on Wednesday, April 1st by members of the installation’s Chief’s Mess at the installation’s headquarters building to commemorate the 133rd CPO Birthday. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).