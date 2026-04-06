Weapons Station Yorktown Chiefs Celebrate 133 years of Deckplate Dominance

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Yorktown, Va. (April 1, 2026) Members of the Chief’s Mess onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown pose for a group photo at the installation’s Scudder Hall Galley prior to a cake cutting to commemorate the 133rd CPO Birthday. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).