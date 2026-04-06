Yorktown, Va. (April 1, 2026) Members of the Chief’s Mess onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown render honors during morning colors. Morning colors was observed on Wednesday, April 1st by members of the installation’s Chief’s Mess at the installation’s headquarters building to commemorate the 133rd CPO Birthday. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 12:11
|Photo ID:
|9599884
|VIRIN:
|260401-N-TG517-2345
|Resolution:
|3910x4801
|Size:
|3.96 MB
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Weapons Station Yorktown Chiefs Celebrate 133 years of Deckplate Dominance [Image 19 of 19], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Weapons Station Yorktown Chiefs Commemorate 133 years of Deckplate Dominance
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