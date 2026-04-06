Weapons Station Yorktown Chiefs Celebrate 133 years of Deckplate Dominance

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Yorktown, Va. (April 1, 2026) Members of the Chief’s Mess onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown render honors during morning colors. Morning colors was observed on Wednesday, April 1st by members of the installation’s Chief’s Mess at the installation’s headquarters building to commemorate the 133rd CPO Birthday. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).