Forged to Lead: Weapons Station Yorktown Chiefs Celebrate the 133-Year Legacy of the Fouled Anchor

Photo By Max Lonzanida | Yorktown, Va. (April 1, 2026) Master at Arms Chief Hanna Jackson, assigned to Naval Weapons Station Yorktown’s Security Department stands by to raise the American Flag during morning colors on Wednesday, April 1st to commemorate the 133rd birthday of the rank of Chief Petty Officer. Also gathered at the installation’s headquarters building to commemorate the CPO birthday were members of the installation’s Chief’s Mess. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released). see less | View Image Page

Yorktown, Va. (April 6, 2026) While the rest of the world was on the lookout for April Fools’ Day pranks, the Chief’s Mess onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown were all business on the morning of Wednesday, April 1st. On that crisp morning, Chiefs from across the installation gathered for morning colors to mark the 133rd birthday of the United States Navy Chief Petty Officer; a rank synonymous with expertise, leadership, and an unwavering commitment to the sailors in their charge.

Since its official establishment on April 1, 1893, the rank of Chief Petty Officer was created to fill a crucial gap between Officers and enlisted Sailors alike. The Navy needed technical experts and seasoned leaders who could not only do the job but could also train and mentor junior Sailors. Enter the Chief. They quickly became the revered Backbone of the Fleet, the men and women who live at the deck plates, translating Officer's strategy into real-world, decisive hands-on action. They are the keepers of tradition, the fountains of knowledge, and the leaders who ensure the job gets done right, every single time.

This tradition of excellence was on full and vivid display as the sun climbed over Naval Weapons Station Yorktown last Wednesday, April 1st. The installation, a critical warfighting platform on the Virginia peninsula and York County’s largest civilian employer joined a chorus of similar flag raisings at Navy installations throughout Hampton Roads and the nation.

As the First Call to Colors echoed across the installation’s loudspeakers, the assembled Chiefs in-front of the headquarters building snapped to attention. As the first notes of the Francis Scott Key’s Star Spangled Banner filled the crisp morning air, a single, unified motion swept the assembled rank as the installation’s Command Master Chief Donavon Gray saluted as the flag was raised. The salute was smartly followed as each Chief rendered a crisp, unhesitating salute. For about a minute, time seemed to stand still as the National Anthem rang out. All eyes were fixed on the nation’s flag, raised proudly by Senior Chief Teresa Duson and Chief Hannah Jackson; assigned to the installation’s Scudder Hall Galley and Security Department respectively as it made its steady, deliberate ascent up the flagpole. This was a powerful symbol of freedom rising against the clear Virginia sky. The celebration also continued with a side of cake at lunchtime, when members of the installation’s Chief Mess both past and present gathered at the galley for a special cake cutting.

The brief and powerful moment was a testament to the core function that the Navy’s power is forged not just on the high seas, but also on the shores where our warfighters train and prepare for decisive action when called on. As promulgated by Naval Administrative Message (NAVADMIN) 065/25 released earlier this year, "Installations are warfighting platforms... where victory starts." The celebration also echoed the core tenets laid out by the C-NOte #5, released last month by Admiral Daryl Caudle, the 34th Chief of Naval Operations (CNO). The CNO’s message emphasizes that "Great ships, squadrons and commands are never accidents." They are the direct result of the intrusive, deckplate leadership that has been the hallmark of the Chief Petty Officer for 133 years.

The morning ceremony at was more than just a history lesson; it was a renewal of vows. As the American flag ascended the pole, the crisp salutes rendered by the line of Chiefs were a silent promise to uphold their legacy of confident, humble leadership. From the shipyards to the flight lines, and at the very gates of our installations, the Chiefs Mess remains the steadfast engine of the world's most powerful Navy. So here's to 133 years of the Fouled Anchor. Happy Birthday, Chiefs! The deck plates are calling.