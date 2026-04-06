Yorktown, Va. (April 1, 2026) Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Teresa Duson, Master at Arms Chief Hanna Jackson and Command Master Chief Donavon Gray cut an ornately decorated cake at the installation’s Scudder Hall during a cake cutting to commemorate the 133rd CPO Birthday. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 12:11
|Photo ID:
|9599888
|VIRIN:
|260401-N-TG517-2358
|Resolution:
|4524x3759
|Size:
|3.39 MB
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Weapons Station Yorktown Chiefs Celebrate 133 years of Deckplate Dominance [Image 19 of 19], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Weapons Station Yorktown Chiefs Commemorate 133 years of Deckplate Dominance
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