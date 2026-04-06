Weapons Station Yorktown Chiefs Celebrate 133 years of Deckplate Dominance

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Yorktown, Va. (April 1, 2026) Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Teresa Duson, Master at Arms Chief Hanna Jackson and Command Master Chief Donavon Gray cut an ornately decorated cake at the installation’s Scudder Hall during a cake cutting to commemorate the 133rd CPO Birthday. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).