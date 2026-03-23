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    VSFB Health Promotion Team Leads Events for National Nutrition Month [Image 3 of 6]

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    VSFB Health Promotion Team Leads Events for National Nutrition Month

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Two Vandenberg Airmen grab produce during a Health Promotion Team produce truck event at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 30, 2026. The 30th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron’s Health Promotion Team partnered with a local farmer’s market to distribute local produce to Vandenberg servicemembers and their families during the National Nutrition Month event. Vandenberg’s Health Promotion Team highlighted National Nutrition Month to help bolster Team Vandenberg’s health, fitness and readiness. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 18:29
    Photo ID: 9592924
    VIRIN: 260330-X-DW038-1084
    Resolution: 3663x2440
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, VSFB Health Promotion Team Leads Events for National Nutrition Month [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VSFB Health Promotion Team Leads Events for National Nutrition Month
    VSFB Health Promotion Team Leads Events for National Nutrition Month
    VSFB Health Promotion Team Leads Events for National Nutrition Month
    VSFB Health Promotion Team Leads Events for National Nutrition Month
    VSFB Health Promotion Team Leads Events for National Nutrition Month
    VSFB Health Promotion Team Leads Events for National Nutrition Month

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