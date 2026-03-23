VSFB Health Promotion Team Leads Events for National Nutrition Month

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Two Vandenberg Airmen grab produce during a Health Promotion Team produce truck event at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 30, 2026. The 30th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron’s Health Promotion Team partnered with a local farmer’s market to distribute local produce to Vandenberg servicemembers and their families during the National Nutrition Month event. Vandenberg’s Health Promotion Team highlighted National Nutrition Month to help bolster Team Vandenberg’s health, fitness and readiness. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)