VSFB Health Promotion Team Leads Events for National Nutrition Month

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U.S. Air Force Maj. James Bond, Space Launch Delta 30 delta chaplain, receives produce at a Health Promotion Team produce truck event at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 30, 2026. Vandenberg’s Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Health Promotion Team partnered with a local farmer’s market to distribute local produce to Vandenberg servicemembers and their families during a promotional event for National Nutrition Month. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)