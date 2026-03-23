VSFB Health Promotion Team Leads Events for National Nutrition Month

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Team Vandenberg servicemembers and families receive produce during a Health Promotion Team produce truck event at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 30, 2026. This event was part of a multi-day awareness campaign for healthy living during National Nutrition Month, which emphasized warfighter readiness and fitness through proper nutrition. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)