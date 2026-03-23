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    VSFB Health Promotion Team Leads Events for National Nutrition Month [Image 5 of 6]

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    VSFB Health Promotion Team Leads Events for National Nutrition Month

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Team Vandenberg servicemembers and families receive produce during a Health Promotion Team produce truck event at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 30, 2026. This event was part of a multi-day awareness campaign for healthy living during National Nutrition Month, which emphasized warfighter readiness and fitness through proper nutrition. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 18:29
    Photo ID: 9592921
    VIRIN: 260330-X-DW038-1119
    Resolution: 4133x2753
    Size: 4.77 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, VSFB Health Promotion Team Leads Events for National Nutrition Month [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VSFB Health Promotion Team Leads Events for National Nutrition Month
    VSFB Health Promotion Team Leads Events for National Nutrition Month
    VSFB Health Promotion Team Leads Events for National Nutrition Month
    VSFB Health Promotion Team Leads Events for National Nutrition Month
    VSFB Health Promotion Team Leads Events for National Nutrition Month
    VSFB Health Promotion Team Leads Events for National Nutrition Month

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    TAGS

    Vandenberg
    Health and wellness
    National Nutrition Month
    warfighter readiness
    Space Force
    Air Force

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