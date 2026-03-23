Team Vandenberg servicemembers and families receive produce during a Health Promotion Team produce truck event at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 30, 2026. This event was part of a multi-day awareness campaign for healthy living during National Nutrition Month, which emphasized warfighter readiness and fitness through proper nutrition. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 18:29
|Photo ID:
|9592921
|VIRIN:
|260330-X-DW038-1119
|Resolution:
|4133x2753
|Size:
|4.77 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, VSFB Health Promotion Team Leads Events for National Nutrition Month [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.