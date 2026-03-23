Emily Casarez, right, 30th Medical Group Health Promotion Team manager, and Ashleigh Putman, left, 30th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Family Advocacy Program assistant, pose for a photo outside the 30th Medical Group building at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 30, 2026. Casarez and Putman led a Vandenberg Health Promotion Team produce truck event, in partnership with a local farmer’s market, to promote National Nutrition Month for Vandenberg servicemembers and their families. Vandenberg’s HPT includes a dietitian and health promotion managers to assist with health education, body composition analysis and medical nutrition therapy for base personnel. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 18:29
|Photo ID:
|9592922
|VIRIN:
|260330-X-DW038-1146
|Resolution:
|3169x2111
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, VSFB Health Promotion Team Leads Events for National Nutrition Month [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.