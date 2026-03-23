VSFB Health Promotion Team Leads Events for National Nutrition Month

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Emily Casarez, right, 30th Medical Group Health Promotion Team manager, and Ashleigh Putman, left, 30th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Family Advocacy Program assistant, pose for a photo outside the 30th Medical Group building at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 30, 2026. Casarez and Putman led a Vandenberg Health Promotion Team produce truck event, in partnership with a local farmer’s market, to promote National Nutrition Month for Vandenberg servicemembers and their families. Vandenberg’s HPT includes a dietitian and health promotion managers to assist with health education, body composition analysis and medical nutrition therapy for base personnel. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)