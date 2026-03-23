VSFB Health Promotion Team Leads Events for National Nutrition Month

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Vandenberg 30th Security Forces Squadron Airman grabs green beans during a Vandenberg Health Promotion Team produce truck event at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 30, 2026. The 30th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron’s Health Promotion Team partnered with a local farmer’s market to distribute local produce to Vandenberg servicemembers and their families during the National Nutrition Month event. Vandenberg’s 30th Medical Group and 30th OMRS are dedicated to providing servicemembers and their families personalized health care and performance improvement initiatives. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)