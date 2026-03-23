A Vandenberg 30th Security Forces Squadron Airman grabs green beans during a Vandenberg Health Promotion Team produce truck event at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 30, 2026. The 30th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron’s Health Promotion Team partnered with a local farmer’s market to distribute local produce to Vandenberg servicemembers and their families during the National Nutrition Month event. Vandenberg’s 30th Medical Group and 30th OMRS are dedicated to providing servicemembers and their families personalized health care and performance improvement initiatives. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 18:29
|Photo ID:
|9592913
|VIRIN:
|260330-X-DW038-1066
|Resolution:
|3611x2405
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, VSFB Health Promotion Team Leads Events for National Nutrition Month [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.