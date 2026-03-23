Emily Casarez, left, 30th Medical Group Health Promotion Team manager, and Dr. Mary MuTagaloa-Walker, right, 30th Medical Group dietitian, pose for a photo inside a commissary at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 4, 2026. Vandenberg’s Health Promotion Team engaged with the base community to spread awareness about proper nutrition, emphasizing its distinct relationship to warfighter fitness and readiness. The Vandenberg Health Promotion Team led their events as part of March’s National Nutrition Month, an annual campaign established in 1973 by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 18:29
|Photo ID:
|9592912
|VIRIN:
|260304-X-DW038-1003
|Resolution:
|3700x2462
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, VSFB Health Promotion Team Leads Events for National Nutrition Month [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.