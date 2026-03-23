(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VSFB Health Promotion Team Leads Events for National Nutrition Month [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    VSFB Health Promotion Team Leads Events for National Nutrition Month

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Emily Casarez, left, 30th Medical Group Health Promotion Team manager, and Dr. Mary MuTagaloa-Walker, right, 30th Medical Group dietitian, pose for a photo inside a commissary at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 4, 2026. Vandenberg’s Health Promotion Team engaged with the base community to spread awareness about proper nutrition, emphasizing its distinct relationship to warfighter fitness and readiness. The Vandenberg Health Promotion Team led their events as part of March’s National Nutrition Month, an annual campaign established in 1973 by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 18:29
    Photo ID: 9592912
    VIRIN: 260304-X-DW038-1003
    Resolution: 3700x2462
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VSFB Health Promotion Team Leads Events for National Nutrition Month [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VSFB Health Promotion Team Leads Events for National Nutrition Month
    VSFB Health Promotion Team Leads Events for National Nutrition Month
    VSFB Health Promotion Team Leads Events for National Nutrition Month
    VSFB Health Promotion Team Leads Events for National Nutrition Month
    VSFB Health Promotion Team Leads Events for National Nutrition Month
    VSFB Health Promotion Team Leads Events for National Nutrition Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vandenberg
    national nutrition month
    health promotion
    warfighter readiness
    Space Force
    Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery