VSFB Health Promotion Team Leads Events for National Nutrition Month

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Emily Casarez, left, 30th Medical Group Health Promotion Team manager, and Dr. Mary MuTagaloa-Walker, right, 30th Medical Group dietitian, pose for a photo inside a commissary at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 4, 2026. Vandenberg’s Health Promotion Team engaged with the base community to spread awareness about proper nutrition, emphasizing its distinct relationship to warfighter fitness and readiness. The Vandenberg Health Promotion Team led their events as part of March’s National Nutrition Month, an annual campaign established in 1973 by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)