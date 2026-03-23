STARBASE Maxwell: Eyes on Artemis

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Lisa West, STARBASE Maxwell instructor, puts on a video for students on the Artemis II mission overview, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 12, 2026. STARBASE Maxwell pivoted its classroom focus to introduce Montgomery River Region fifth graders to the Artemis program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)