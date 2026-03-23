Lisa West, STARBASE Maxwell instructor, puts on a video for students on the Artemis II mission overview, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 12, 2026. STARBASE Maxwell pivoted its classroom focus to introduce Montgomery River Region fifth graders to the Artemis program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 14:09
|Photo ID:
|9592402
|VIRIN:
|260212-F-MU520-1020
|Resolution:
|3226x2304
|Size:
|987.12 KB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, STARBASE Maxwell: Eyes on Artemis [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Nelvis Sera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
STARBASE Maxwell: Eyes on Artemis
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