STARBASE Maxwell: Eyes on Artemis

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Students watch a video on the Artemis II mission overview at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 12, 2026. Lisa West and Andrew Roberts, STARBASE Maxwell instructors, featured an educational video highlighting NASA’s Artemis program, giving students a visual understanding of the spacecraft, astronauts, and mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis