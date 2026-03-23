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    STARBASE Maxwell: Eyes on Artemis [Image 7 of 9]

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    STARBASE Maxwell: Eyes on Artemis

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Students watch a video on the Artemis II mission overview at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 12, 2026. Lisa West and Andrew Roberts, STARBASE Maxwell instructors, featured an educational video highlighting NASA’s Artemis program, giving students a visual understanding of the spacecraft, astronauts, and mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 14:09
    Photo ID: 9592375
    VIRIN: 260212-F-MU520-1022
    Resolution: 4905x3504
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, STARBASE Maxwell: Eyes on Artemis [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Nelvis Sera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    STARBASE Maxwell: Eyes on Artemis
    STARBASE Maxwell: Eyes on Artemis
    STARBASE Maxwell: Eyes on Artemis
    STARBASE Maxwell: Eyes on Artemis
    STARBASE Maxwell: Eyes on Artemis

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    NASA STARBASE, Maxwell Air Force Base, 42nd ABW

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