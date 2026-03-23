Students watch a video on the Artemis II mission overview at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 12, 2026. Lisa West and Andrew Roberts, STARBASE Maxwell instructors, featured an educational video highlighting NASA’s Artemis program, giving students a visual understanding of the spacecraft, astronauts, and mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 14:09
|Photo ID:
|9592390
|VIRIN:
|260212-F-MU520-1021
|Resolution:
|5403x3859
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, STARBASE Maxwell: Eyes on Artemis [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Nelvis Sera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
STARBASE Maxwell: Eyes on Artemis
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