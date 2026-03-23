STARBASE Maxwell: Eyes on Artemis

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A student inputs a navigation code into a tablet to control a custom-built robot at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 11, 2026. STARBASE Maxwell students build and program their own robots before testing them in a specialized “Mars room” to simulate how humans might build and operate infrastructure on the Moon or Mars. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)