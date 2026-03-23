STARBASE Maxwell: Eyes on Artemis

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Andrew Roberts, STARBASE Maxwell instructor, holds a 3D printed heart and speaks to students at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 11, 2026. The students engineered 3D-printed lunar stations, living quarters, and tunnel systems, simulating how humans might build infrastructure on the Moon or Mars. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)