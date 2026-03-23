Andrew Roberts, STARBASE Maxwell instructor, holds a 3D printed heart and speaks to students at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 11, 2026. The students engineered 3D-printed lunar stations, living quarters, and tunnel systems, simulating how humans might build infrastructure on the Moon or Mars. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 14:09
|Photo ID:
|9592358
|VIRIN:
|260212-F-MU520-1027
|Resolution:
|3097x2212
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, STARBASE Maxwell: Eyes on Artemis [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Nelvis Sera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
STARBASE Maxwell: Eyes on Artemis
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