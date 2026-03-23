A student holds a programmable robot at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 11, 2026. STARBASE Maxwell students, engineered 3D printed lunar stations, living quarters, and tunnel systems, simulating how humans might build infrastructure on the Moon or Mars. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 14:09
|Photo ID:
|9592381
|VIRIN:
|260211-F-MU520-1008
|Resolution:
|4117x2941
|Size:
|628.36 KB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, STARBASE Maxwell: Eyes on Artemis [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Nelvis Sera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
STARBASE Maxwell: Eyes on Artemis
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