STARBASE Maxwell: Eyes on Artemis

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A student holds a programmable robot at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 11, 2026. STARBASE Maxwell students, engineered 3D printed lunar stations, living quarters, and tunnel systems, simulating how humans might build infrastructure on the Moon or Mars. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)