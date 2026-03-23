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    STARBASE Maxwell: Eyes on Artemis [Image 1 of 9]

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    STARBASE Maxwell: Eyes on Artemis

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera 

    Air University Public Affairs

    A student holds a programmable robot at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 11, 2026. STARBASE Maxwell students, engineered 3D printed lunar stations, living quarters, and tunnel systems, simulating how humans might build infrastructure on the Moon or Mars. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 14:09
    Photo ID: 9592381
    VIRIN: 260211-F-MU520-1008
    Resolution: 4117x2941
    Size: 628.36 KB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, STARBASE Maxwell: Eyes on Artemis [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Nelvis Sera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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