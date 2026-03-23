STARBASE Maxwell: Eyes on Artemis

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A student assembles a mechanical component during a robotics and coding lesson at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 12, 2026. Using computer-aided design, students engineered 3D printed lunar stations, living quarters, and tunnel systems, simulating how humans might build infrastructure on the Moon or Mars. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)