Indiana and Arkansas National Guard conduct airdrop

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Indiana National Guard Staff Sgt. Timothy Imel, a parachute rigger with the 338th Quartermaster Theater Aerial Delivery Company, guides a C-130 Hercules aircraft, assigned to the 189th Airlift Wing, before loading cargo at Columbus, Indiana, March 26, 2026. The cargo was part of a container delivery system used to rapidly resupply ground troops with essential equipment. (Indiana National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco)