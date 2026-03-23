Indiana and Arkansas National Guard conduct airdrop

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Indiana Guardsmen Sgt. Kyle Hanes, a 338th Quartermaster Theater Aerial Delivery Company parachute rigger, Arkansas Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Paul Easterday, a flight engineer, and Senior Airman Courtney Smith, a loadmaster with the 189th Airlift Wing, load cargo aboard a C-130 Hercules aircraft in Columbus, Indiana, March 26, 2026. The cargo was part of a container delivery system used to rapidly resupply ground troops with essential equipment. (Indiana National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco)