Indiana Guardsmen Sgt. Kyle Hanes, a 338th Quartermaster Theater Aerial Delivery Company parachute rigger, Arkansas Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Paul Easterday, a flight engineer, and Senior Airman Courtney Smith, a loadmaster with the 189th Airlift Wing, load cargo aboard a C-130 Hercules aircraft in Columbus, Indiana, March 26, 2026. The cargo was part of a container delivery system used to rapidly resupply ground troops with essential equipment. (Indiana National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 14:00
|Photo ID:
|9590230
|VIRIN:
|260326-Z-EA609-1005
|Resolution:
|5956x3971
|Size:
|4.03 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Indiana and Arkansas National Guard conduct airdrop [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Hector Tinoco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.