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    Indiana and Arkansas National Guard conduct airdrop [Image 9 of 9]

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    Indiana and Arkansas National Guard conduct airdrop

    EDINBURGH, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    A container parachutes out of a C-130 Hercules aircraft, assigned to the Arkansas Air National Guard 189th Airlift Wing, as part of a container delivery system drop at Camp Atterbury, near Edinburgh, Indiana March 26, 2026. The system is a military aerial resupply method where cargo containers are dropped from aircraft using parachutes. (Indiana National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 14:00
    Photo ID: 9590235
    VIRIN: 260326-Z-EA609-1017
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 3.6 MB
    Location: EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Indiana and Arkansas National Guard conduct airdrop [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Hector Tinoco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Indiana and Arkansas National Guard conduct airdrop
    Indiana and Arkansas National Guard conduct airdrop
    Indiana and Arkansas National Guard conduct airdrop
    Indiana and Arkansas National Guard conduct airdrop
    Indiana and Arkansas National Guard conduct airdrop
    Indiana and Arkansas National Guard conduct airdrop
    Indiana and Arkansas National Guard conduct airdrop
    Indiana and Arkansas National Guard conduct airdrop
    Indiana and Arkansas National Guard conduct airdrop

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    TAGS

    Indiana National Guard
    Arkansas Air National Guard
    Container Delivery System
    C-130 Hercules
    338th Quarter Master Theater Aerial Delivery Company

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