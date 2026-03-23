A container parachutes out of a C-130 Hercules aircraft, assigned to the Arkansas Air National Guard 189th Airlift Wing, as part of a container delivery system drop at Camp Atterbury, near Edinburgh, Indiana March 26, 2026. The system is a military aerial resupply method where cargo containers are dropped from aircraft using parachutes. (Indiana National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 14:00
|Photo ID:
|9590235
|VIRIN:
|260326-Z-EA609-1017
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Indiana and Arkansas National Guard conduct airdrop [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Hector Tinoco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.