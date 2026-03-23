Indiana and Arkansas National Guard conduct airdrop

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A container parachutes out of a C-130 Hercules aircraft, assigned to the Arkansas Air National Guard 189th Airlift Wing, as part of a container delivery system drop at Camp Atterbury, near Edinburgh, Indiana March 26, 2026. The system is a military aerial resupply method where cargo containers are dropped from aircraft using parachutes. (Indiana National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco)