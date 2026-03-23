Indiana and Arkansas National Guard conduct airdrop

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Arkansas Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Matthew Holetz and Senior Airman Courtney Smith, loadmasters with the 189th Airlift Wing, strap down cargo inside a C-130 Hercules aircraft in preparation for a container delivery system drop at Columbus, Indiana, March 26, 2026. The inspection is a mandatory pre-flight safety check to ensure loads meet all safety and rigging standards. (Indiana National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco)