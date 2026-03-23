Arkansas Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Matthew Holetz and Senior Airman Courtney Smith, loadmasters with the 189th Airlift Wing, strap down cargo inside a C-130 Hercules aircraft in preparation for a container delivery system drop at Columbus, Indiana, March 26, 2026. The inspection is a mandatory pre-flight safety check to ensure loads meet all safety and rigging standards. (Indiana National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 14:00
|Photo ID:
|9590231
|VIRIN:
|260326-Z-EA609-1011
|Resolution:
|5659x3773
|Size:
|4.63 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Indiana and Arkansas National Guard conduct airdrop [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Hector Tinoco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.