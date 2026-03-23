Indiana and Arkansas National Guard conduct airdrop

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Indiana National Guard Sgt. Kyle Hanes, a parachute rigger with the 338th Quartermaster Theater Aerial Delivery Company, inspects cargo before performing a joint airdrop inspection at Columbus, Indiana, March 26, 2026. The cargo was part of a container delivery system, used to quickly resupply ground troops with essential equipment, food or fuel. (Indiana National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco)