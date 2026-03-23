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    Indiana and Arkansas National Guard conduct airdrop [Image 1 of 9]

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    Indiana and Arkansas National Guard conduct airdrop

    COLUMBUS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Indiana National Guard Sgt. Kyle Hanes, a parachute rigger with the 338th Quartermaster Theater Aerial Delivery Company, inspects cargo before performing a joint airdrop inspection at Columbus, Indiana, March 26, 2026. The cargo was part of a container delivery system, used to quickly resupply ground troops with essential equipment, food or fuel. (Indiana National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 14:00
    Photo ID: 9590224
    VIRIN: 260326-Z-EA609-1001
    Resolution: 5015x3343
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Indiana and Arkansas National Guard conduct airdrop [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Hector Tinoco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Indiana and Arkansas National Guard conduct airdrop
    Indiana and Arkansas National Guard conduct airdrop
    Indiana and Arkansas National Guard conduct airdrop
    Indiana and Arkansas National Guard conduct airdrop
    Indiana and Arkansas National Guard conduct airdrop
    Indiana and Arkansas National Guard conduct airdrop
    Indiana and Arkansas National Guard conduct airdrop
    Indiana and Arkansas National Guard conduct airdrop
    Indiana and Arkansas National Guard conduct airdrop

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    Indiana National Guard
    Arkansas Air National Guard
    Container Delivery System
    C-130 Hercules
    338th Quarter Master Theater Aerial Delivery Company

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