Date Taken: 03.26.2026 Date Posted: 03.30.2026 14:00 Photo ID: 9590233 VIRIN: 260326-Z-EA609-1014 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 3.46 MB Location: COLUMBUS, INDIANA, US

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This work, Indiana and Arkansas National Guard conduct airdrop [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Hector Tinoco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.