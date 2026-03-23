Arkansas Air National Guard Staff Senior Airman Courtney Smith, a 189th Airlift Wing loadmaster, reviews a preflight checklist onboard a C-130 Hercules aircraft before takeoff in Columbus, Indiana, March 26, 2026. The preflight checklists ensure aircraft safety, cargo integrity and proper balance before takeoff. (Indiana National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 14:00
|Photo ID:
|9590233
|VIRIN:
|260326-Z-EA609-1014
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|3.46 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Indiana and Arkansas National Guard conduct airdrop [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Hector Tinoco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.