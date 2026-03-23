Date Taken: 03.26.2026 Date Posted: 03.30.2026 14:00 Photo ID: 9590232 VIRIN: 260326-Z-EA609-1012 Resolution: 4542x3028 Size: 3.3 MB Location: COLUMBUS, INDIANA, US

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This work, Indiana and Arkansas National Guard conduct airdrop [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Hector Tinoco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.