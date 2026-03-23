Ms. Denise Ruminski, Dental Hygienist at Bull Dental Clinic, provides care to a Soldier during a routine visit, ensuring the patient receives preventive services that support oral health and readiness.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 19:29
|Photo ID:
|9588292
|VIRIN:
|260324-D-HN813-9730
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|7.24 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Preventive Dental Checkups Help Keep Soldiers Mission-Ready [Image 6 of 6], by Shanita Dorsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.