Preventive Dental Checkups Help Keep Soldiers Mission-Ready

Date Taken: 03.24.2026 Date Posted: 03.27.2026 19:29 Photo ID: 9588292 VIRIN: 260324-D-HN813-9730 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 7.24 MB Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US

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