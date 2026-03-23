Lt. Col. Vo, an endodontist at Bull Dental Clinic, performs a complex oral health procedure while Ms. Bernina Villoso, Dental Assistant, assists throughout the procedure. This level of specialized care plays a vital role in maintaining Soldier health and ensuring readiness across the force.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 19:29
|Photo ID:
|9588283
|VIRIN:
|260324-D-HN813-8568
|Resolution:
|4516x3712
|Size:
|6.02 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Advanced Dental Care Strengthens Force Health and Readiness [Image 6 of 6], by Shanita Dorsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.