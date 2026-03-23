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    Delivering Patient-Centered Care at Bull Dental Clinic [Image 2 of 6]

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    Delivering Patient-Centered Care at Bull Dental Clinic

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2026

    Photo by Shanita Dorsey 

    Kenner Army Health Clinic

    Dr. Alan Neefe, General Dentist at Bull Dental Clinic, evaluates a patient and begins numbing the area ahead of treatment, ensuring comfort and supporting oral health and readiness.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 19:29
    Photo ID: 9588291
    VIRIN: 260324-D-HN813-2255
    Resolution: 5106x3712
    Size: 6.14 MB
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Delivering Patient-Centered Care at Bull Dental Clinic [Image 6 of 6], by Shanita Dorsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Precision Care, Mission Ready: Dental X-Rays at Bull Dental Clinic
    Delivering Patient-Centered Care at Bull Dental Clinic
    Maintaining Readiness Through Routine Dental Care
    Advanced Dental Care Strengthens Force Health and Readiness
    Dental Readiness Starts with Routine Checkups
    Preventive Dental Checkups Help Keep Soldiers Mission-Ready

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