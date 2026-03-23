Dr. Alan Neefe, General Dentist at Bull Dental Clinic, evaluates a patient and begins numbing the area ahead of treatment, ensuring comfort and supporting oral health and readiness.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 19:29
|Photo ID:
|9588291
|VIRIN:
|260324-D-HN813-2255
|Resolution:
|5106x3712
|Size:
|6.14 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Delivering Patient-Centered Care at Bull Dental Clinic [Image 6 of 6], by Shanita Dorsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.