Date Taken: 03.24.2026 Date Posted: 03.27.2026 19:29 Photo ID: 9588291 VIRIN: 260324-D-HN813-2255 Resolution: 5106x3712 Size: 6.14 MB Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US

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This work, Delivering Patient-Centered Care at Bull Dental Clinic [Image 6 of 6], by Shanita Dorsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.