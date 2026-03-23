Capt. James Rhee, General Dentist at Bull Dental Clinic, conducts a dental exam on a patient to assess oral health and ensure continued readiness.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 19:29
|Photo ID:
|9588293
|VIRIN:
|260324-D-HN813-6737
|Resolution:
|3413x5263
|Size:
|6.71 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maintaining Readiness Through Routine Dental Care [Image 6 of 6], by Shanita Dorsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.