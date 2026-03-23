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    Precision Care, Mission Ready: Dental X-Rays at Bull Dental Clinic [Image 1 of 6]

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    Precision Care, Mission Ready: Dental X-Rays at Bull Dental Clinic

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2026

    Photo by Shanita Dorsey 

    Kenner Army Health Clinic

    Ms. Theresa Kracke, Dental Assistant at Bull Dental Clinic, performs a dental X-ray on a Soldier during a routine visit. Dental readiness plays a critical role in overall force health, ensuring Soldiers are medically prepared to deploy and complete their mission. Bull Dental Clinic remains committed to delivering high-quality care that supports the health and readiness of the force.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 19:29
    Photo ID: 9588281
    VIRIN: 260324-D-HN813-1682
    Resolution: 3832x3107
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Precision Care, Mission Ready: Dental X-Rays at Bull Dental Clinic [Image 6 of 6], by Shanita Dorsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Precision Care, Mission Ready: Dental X-Rays at Bull Dental Clinic
    Delivering Patient-Centered Care at Bull Dental Clinic
    Maintaining Readiness Through Routine Dental Care
    Advanced Dental Care Strengthens Force Health and Readiness
    Dental Readiness Starts with Routine Checkups
    Preventive Dental Checkups Help Keep Soldiers Mission-Ready

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    Dental
    dental appointment

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