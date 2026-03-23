Precision Care, Mission Ready: Dental X-Rays at Bull Dental Clinic

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Ms. Theresa Kracke, Dental Assistant at Bull Dental Clinic, performs a dental X-ray on a Soldier during a routine visit. Dental readiness plays a critical role in overall force health, ensuring Soldiers are medically prepared to deploy and complete their mission. Bull Dental Clinic remains committed to delivering high-quality care that supports the health and readiness of the force.