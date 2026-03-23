Date Taken: 03.24.2026 Date Posted: 03.27.2026 19:29 Photo ID: 9588289 VIRIN: 260324-D-HN813-9338 Resolution: 4481x3712 Size: 6.25 MB Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US

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This work, Dental Readiness Starts with Routine Checkups [Image 6 of 6], by Shanita Dorsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.