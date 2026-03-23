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    Dental Readiness Starts with Routine Checkups [Image 5 of 6]

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    Dental Readiness Starts with Routine Checkups

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2026

    Photo by Shanita Dorsey 

    Kenner Army Health Clinic

    Spc. Rayzaria Gainey, Preventive Dentistry Specialist at Bull Dental Clinic, performs a routine oral health check on a Soldier. Preventive dental care helps identify concerns early and supports overall Soldier health and readiness.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 19:29
    Photo ID: 9588289
    VIRIN: 260324-D-HN813-9338
    Resolution: 4481x3712
    Size: 6.25 MB
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Dental Readiness Starts with Routine Checkups [Image 6 of 6], by Shanita Dorsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Precision Care, Mission Ready: Dental X-Rays at Bull Dental Clinic
    Delivering Patient-Centered Care at Bull Dental Clinic
    Maintaining Readiness Through Routine Dental Care
    Advanced Dental Care Strengthens Force Health and Readiness
    Dental Readiness Starts with Routine Checkups
    Preventive Dental Checkups Help Keep Soldiers Mission-Ready

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    Dental
    dental appointment

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