Spc. Rayzaria Gainey, Preventive Dentistry Specialist at Bull Dental Clinic, performs a routine oral health check on a Soldier. Preventive dental care helps identify concerns early and supports overall Soldier health and readiness.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 19:29
|Photo ID:
|9588289
|VIRIN:
|260324-D-HN813-9338
|Resolution:
|4481x3712
|Size:
|6.25 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dental Readiness Starts with Routine Checkups [Image 6 of 6], by Shanita Dorsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.