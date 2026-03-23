HSC-2 Change of Command

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Cmdr. Veronica Anderson, the new commanding officer of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron

(HSC) 2, gives her remarks at the change of command ceremony aboard Naval Station Norfolk.

Anderson relieved Capt. Jeremiah Farwell as the commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julianna J. Lynch)