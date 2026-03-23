Cmdr. Veronica Anderson, the new commanding officer of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron
(HSC) 2, gives her remarks at the change of command ceremony aboard Naval Station Norfolk.
Anderson relieved Capt. Jeremiah Farwell as the commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julianna J. Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 18:04
|Photo ID:
|9588265
|VIRIN:
|260327-N-VT332-1208
|Resolution:
|3482x4875
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HSC-2 Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Julianna Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.