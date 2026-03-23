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    HSC-2 Change of Command [Image 1 of 7]

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    HSC-2 Change of Command

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Julianna Lynch 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    Cmdr. Veronica Anderson, the incoming commanding officer of Helicopter Sea Combat
    Squadron (HSC) 2, walks through sideboys during the change of command ceremony aboard
    Naval Station Norfolk. Anderson relieved Capt. Jeremiah Farwell as the commanding officer of
    HSC-2. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julianna J. Lynch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 18:04
    Photo ID: 9588258
    VIRIN: 260327-N-VT332-1011
    Resolution: 3386x4741
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, HSC-2 Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Julianna Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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