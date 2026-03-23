Cmdr. Veronica Anderson, the incoming commanding officer of Helicopter Sea Combat
Squadron (HSC) 2, walks through sideboys during the change of command ceremony aboard
Naval Station Norfolk. Anderson relieved Capt. Jeremiah Farwell as the commanding officer of
HSC-2. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julianna J. Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 18:04
|Photo ID:
|9588258
|VIRIN:
|260327-N-VT332-1011
|Resolution:
|3386x4741
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HSC-2 Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Julianna Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.