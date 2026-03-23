HSC-2 Change of Command

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Cmdr. Veronica Anderson, the incoming commanding officer of Helicopter Sea Combat

Squadron (HSC) 2, walks through sideboys during the change of command ceremony aboard

Naval Station Norfolk. Anderson relieved Capt. Jeremiah Farwell as the commanding officer of

HSC-2. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julianna J. Lynch)