HSC-2 Change of Command

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Cmdr. Veronica Anderson, left, the new commanding officer of Helicopter Sea Combat

Squadron (HSC) 2, receives her command pin from her husband, Capt. Robert Anderson, as part

of the change of command ceremony aboard Naval Station Norfolk. Anderson relieved Capt.

Jeremiah Farwell as the commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication

Specialist 2nd Class Julianna J. Lynch)